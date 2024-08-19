UAW members kick off Cornell University strike: "We're done playing around"

Ithaca, New York - Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union are officially on strike at Cornell after the university failed to meet basic demands at the bargaining table.

UAW Local 2300 members and allies rally for better wages and working conditions at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. © Screenshot/X/@RUNAPunion

"After months of negotiations, over 1,000 UAW members have walked out on strike at Cornell University. The university has failed to present a fair package and has not bargained in good faith, stalling and retaliating against protected union activity by the workers," the union announced on X.

The UAW said most of the university workers make just $22 an hour, leaving many struggling to make a living and afford housing in Ithaca.

Meanwhile, Cornell's endowment has reached nearly $10 billion, and tuition has gone up 13% in the last four years.

"Workers at Cornell are fed up with being exploited and used. The university would much rather hoard its wealth and power than pay its workers fairly," UAW Local 2300 President Christine Johnson said in a statement.

"Cornell could have settled this weeks ago. Instead, they’ve scoffed and laughed at us and broken federal law. We’re done playing around."