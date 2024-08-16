UAW Stand Up movement heads to Cornell as university workers authorize strike

Ithaca, New York - Cornell University workers are vowing to stand up for better wages and working conditions after voting to authorize a labor strike.

Cornell University workers have voted overwhelmingly in support of authorizing a strike amid continued negotiations for a fair contract. © Collage: Screenshots/X/UAW

"Cornell University workers just made history! 94% of workers voted YES to STRIKE if necessary," the United Auto Workers (UAW) union posted on X.

"That's 1200 custodians, groundskeepers, cooks, food service workers, greenhouse workers, gardeners, mechanics & others UNITED & READY to stand up for their fair share. Tick-tock, Cornell!"

The Cornell workers, represented by UAW Local 2300, have set an August 18 deadline for the university to meet their demands, teeing up a possible walkout on August 19 – the first day for students to move in to campus housing.

The employees' latest two-year contract expired on July 1. Since that time, they have been calling for wage increases, better safety conditions, and free parking options.

The strike authorization comes after the UAW's Stand Up strategy succeeded in winning huge contract concessions from Detroit's "Big Three" carmakers last year.

Last May, UAW members across the University of California system authorized a series of work stoppages in support of student protesters who faced extreme repression during on-campus Gaza solidarity actions.