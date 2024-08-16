UAW Stand Up movement heads to Cornell as university workers authorize strike
Ithaca, New York - Cornell University workers are vowing to stand up for better wages and working conditions after voting to authorize a labor strike.
"Cornell University workers just made history! 94% of workers voted YES to STRIKE if necessary," the United Auto Workers (UAW) union posted on X.
"That's 1200 custodians, groundskeepers, cooks, food service workers, greenhouse workers, gardeners, mechanics & others UNITED & READY to stand up for their fair share. Tick-tock, Cornell!"
The Cornell workers, represented by UAW Local 2300, have set an August 18 deadline for the university to meet their demands, teeing up a possible walkout on August 19 – the first day for students to move in to campus housing.
The employees' latest two-year contract expired on July 1. Since that time, they have been calling for wage increases, better safety conditions, and free parking options.
The strike authorization comes after the UAW's Stand Up strategy succeeded in winning huge contract concessions from Detroit's "Big Three" carmakers last year.
Last May, UAW members across the University of California system authorized a series of work stoppages in support of student protesters who faced extreme repression during on-campus Gaza solidarity actions.
Cornell University accused of "slow rolling" contract negotiations
Amid high-stakes bargaining discussions, union leaders have accused Cornell administrators of attempting to thwart workers' push for a fair contract.
"The university's bargaining team is [...] slow rolling negotiations, in my opinion, meaning they are trying to drag the negotiations out until the final hour before, you know, work stoppage or strike action becomes necessary," UAW Region Nine Director Daniel Vicente said in a video shared to social media this week.
"We're less than a week away, and the 18th is a deadline. This is not a recommendation. There will be no extensions," Vicente insisted as he once again urged the university to take the contract negotiations seriously.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/UAW