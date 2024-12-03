UAW Staff United launches strike as auto workers union accused of "bad faith bargaining"

New York, New York - The labor union representing many United Auto Workers (UAW) staff organizers in the Northeast is on strike.

UAW Staff United members raise their fists on the picket line outside the union's office in Manhattan. © Screenshot/X/UAW Staff United

UAW Staff United (USU) members gathered outside the UAW office in Manhattan on Monday after filing unfair labor practice charges in September.

The staff organizers have accused UAW International of more than a year of "bad faith bargaining" and, in October, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

"We want to make sure that this job is not only sustainable but also sets up staff to better support our campaigns," Rita Akincillar, spokesperson for the USU bargaining committee, said in a press release.

UAW staff are demanding fair wages and job security, as many organizers only have temporary three-month contracts renewable for up to three years.

They want stable staffing, just cause protections, severance payments, at least two months' notice before layoffs, as well as sick days according to the law.