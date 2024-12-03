UAW Staff United launches strike as auto workers union accused of "bad faith bargaining"
New York, New York - The labor union representing many United Auto Workers (UAW) staff organizers in the Northeast is on strike.
UAW Staff United (USU) members gathered outside the UAW office in Manhattan on Monday after filing unfair labor practice charges in September.
The staff organizers have accused UAW International of more than a year of "bad faith bargaining" and, in October, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.
"We want to make sure that this job is not only sustainable but also sets up staff to better support our campaigns," Rita Akincillar, spokesperson for the USU bargaining committee, said in a press release.
UAW staff are demanding fair wages and job security, as many organizers only have temporary three-month contracts renewable for up to three years.
They want stable staffing, just cause protections, severance payments, at least two months' notice before layoffs, as well as sick days according to the law.
UAW Staff United slams "unjust termination" of organizer Alex Chan
Already frustrated by long bargaining delays, tensions between USU and the UAW escalated after the larger union fired Alex Chan, a Region 9A temporary organizer.
USU described the move as "an unmistakable act of retaliation and intimidation."
"The unjust termination of Alex Chan highlights a deeper problem: UAW leadership is employing the same bad-faith tactics used by the Big Three automakers and bosses around the region, offering their own staff working conditions they would never accept for their members," USU said in a statement.
Akincillar added, "Management's insistence on being able to lay us off on a whim shows gross disregard for our needs and the needs of the UAW rank and file.
"Because I organize with unionized non-profits, I've learned from our members that no matter how vital and socially just your work is, you still need a strong union contract that includes responsible staffing practices."
USU said members plan to be back on the picket lines through the rest of the week. They will return to the UAW office at 350 W. 31st Street on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, while on Wednesday, they will gather outside the Eisner Dictor & Lamadrid, P.C. union-busting firm at 39 Broadway.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/UAW Staff United