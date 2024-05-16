University of California student workers authorize strike amid Gaza protest crackdowns

Los Angeles, California - University of California student workers have authorized a labor strike over violent responses to on-campus Palestine solidarity protests.

Students wave a Palestinian flag and call for an end to Israel's siege of Gaza on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 4811, which represents the student workers at all 11 University of California campuses, announced Wednesday that around 79% of the 19,780 members who participated in the vote favored green lighting a strike.

The student workers are demanding protections for free speech rights as well as amnesty for all those arrested during militarized crackdowns on solidarity demonstrations held amid Israel's siege of Gaza.

They are also calling for divestment from weapons manufacturers and other companies benefitting from the Gaza assault and a publicly accessible database of all the universities' funding sources and investments.

Nationally, the UAW is among the major labor unions which have endorsed a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.