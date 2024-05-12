Unionized Apple store in Maryland votes to authorize strike

Towson, Maryland - Unionized workers at a Maryland Apple store voted on Saturday to authorize a strike, which would mark the first such labor action against the retailer in the United States if it goes forward.

Employees at a unionized Apple Store in Towson, Maryland, have voted to authorize a strike! © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Employees at the Apple store in the town of Towson, outside of Baltimore, voted to unionize in 2022 – another first for the iPhone maker's US stores.



But a contract has yet to be agreed upon.

"Following over a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes," union members are "signaling their collective demand for meaningful change," a union statement said.

"The issues at the forefront of this action include concerns over work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling practices disrupting personal lives, and wages failing to align with the area's cost of living."

The Towson store has about 100 employees, 98% of whom voted in favor of the work stoppage.

The next negotiation meeting is scheduled for May 21, though a strike could come before that.