United Airlines flight attendants overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike
Chicago, Illinois - United Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a labor strike in their fight for a fair contract.
AFA United members voted 99.99% in favor of authorizing the walkout, with over 90% of members participating, the union announced on Wednesday.
"We deserve an industry-leading contract. Our strike vote shows we're ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve," Ken Diaz, president of the United chapter of AFA, said in a statement.
The flight attendants are calling for significant wage increases, ground time pay, scheduling flexibility, job security improvements, and more.
"The United management team gives themselves massive compensation increases while Flight Attendants struggle to pay basic bills," Diaz said.
"The 99.99% yes vote is a clear reminder that we are unified in the fight against corporate greed and ready to fight for our fair share of the profits we create."
United flight attendants send a message ahead of Labor Day
The strike authorization vote came ahead of a busy Labor Day weekend, although an actual work stoppage is not expected to take place right away, if at all.
The AFA and United management are currently engaged in negotiations before the National Mediation Board. If an official release from talks is granted, the two sides would enter a 30-day cooling-off period.
The Railway Labor Act also allows the president and Congress to step in to block or stall a strike, as they did with railroad workers in late 2022.
Nevertheless, the timing of Wednesday's authorization vote sends a strong message.
"We are the face of United Airlines and planes don’t take off without us," Diaz warned. "As Labor Day travel begins, United management is reminded what’s at stake if we don’t get this done.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@AFAUnitedMEC