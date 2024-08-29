United Airlines flight attendants overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

Chicago, Illinois - United Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a labor strike in their fight for a fair contract.

United Flight attendants hold up signs reading "Pay Us or Chaos" and "Corporate Greed Doesn't Fly" after landing in London, UK. © Screenshot/X/@AFAUnitedMEC

AFA United members voted 99.99% in favor of authorizing the walkout, with over 90% of members participating, the union announced on Wednesday.

"We deserve an industry-leading contract. Our strike vote shows we're ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve," Ken Diaz, president of the United chapter of AFA, said in a statement.

The flight attendants are calling for significant wage increases, ground time pay, scheduling flexibility, job security improvements, and more.

"The United management team gives themselves massive compensation increases while Flight Attendants struggle to pay basic bills," Diaz said.

"The 99.99% yes vote is a clear reminder that we are unified in the fight against corporate greed and ready to fight for our fair share of the profits we create."