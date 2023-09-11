Detroit Auto Show overshadowed as potential UAW strike looms

Detroit, Michigan - This week's Detroit Auto Show is meant to showcase impressive new electric vehicles, but the fanfare looks destined to be upstaged by a brewing labor dispute and the increasing likelihood of a strike.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is demanding Detroit's "Big Three" carmakers give workers their due as contract negotiations get down to the wire. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

The show, known officially as the North American International Detroit Auto Show, opens to the public on Saturday following media and technology days earlier in the week.



But this year's Detroit gathering – now mainly a forum for products of the three legacy Michigan automakers – comes as Detroit's "Big Three" face down-to-the-wire contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers led by its ambitious new president Shawn Fain.

"The labor contract negotiations are on everyone's mind," said Alan Amici, president of the Center for Automotive Research, a nonprofit in Ann Arbor, Michigan. "There's a degree of nervousness in the Detroit area."

As the two sides have traded proposals and counterproposals in recent days, Fain has made clear his displeasure with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, reiterating the possibility of a strike at all three companies if there is no agreement by September 14, when the current contracts expire.

The UAW represents about 150,000 workers at the three companies.

"If we hit 11:59 Thursday without a deal at any of the Big Three automakers, there will be a strike at all three if need be," Fain said Friday night in a webcast briefing.

Fain has said rank-and-file workers merit the same 40% pay hikes as enjoyed by the automakers' CEOs. But the latest pay offers from the companies fall well below this level.

The carmakers have also balked at measures to boost retiree health benefits and reinstate guaranteed pensions for all workers.