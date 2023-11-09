US postal workers' union endorses Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Washington DC - The national US postal workers' labor union has joined calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict .

The American Postal Workers Union has joined resounding calls for a ceasefire amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza. © Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The American Postal Workers Union is shocked and saddened by the tragic and ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine. As working people, we stand with the oppressed and the innocent, thousands of whom have lost their lives in the last month," leaders of the 200,000-member-strong APWU wrote in a statement released on Wednesday.



While the union condemned the October 7 Hamas attacks, it also expressed grave concerns over Israel’s indiscriminate bombing campaign and shutting off of food, water, electricity, and other basic necessities in Gaza.

The Israeli assault has resulted in the deaths of over 10,000 Palestinian people, the majority of whom are women and children.

"We call upon our government, which is the primary foreign benefactor of the Israeli government, to use all its power to protect innocent lives and to help bring about peace in the region, and not use our tax dollars for more war," the APWU said.