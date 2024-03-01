YouTube Music workers laid off on camera during labor rights testimony before Austin City Council

Austin, Texas - The Austin City Council passed a resolution in support of YouTube Music employees' labor rights , after a dramatic moment when workers found out they had been laid off mid-hearing!

The resolution, passed on a 9-1 vote, urges Google to "engage in good-faith negotiations with the union representing the YouTube Music Content Operations Team" and to "prioritize fair compensation, job security, and workplace protections."

The City Council approved the measure amid an organizing campaign that has seen fierce backlash from the company.

In a dramatic moment Thursday, YouTube Music workers who showed up at Austin City Hall found out by text message in the middle of the hearing that they had been laid off.

A video circulating on social media shows one of the workers testifying on the significance of the City of Austin's support for their organizing push when a co-worker approaches the stand to say: "Not to interrupt, but they just laid us all off."

"Our jobs have ended today, effective immediately."