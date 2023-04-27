YouTube Music workers declare victory in landslide union win

Austin, Texas - YouTube Music workers won their election to form a union in a landslide victory on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for tech industry employees.

YouTube Music workers on Wednesday won their union election 41-0. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

A group of YouTube Music workers voted 41-0 in favor of organizing with the Alphabet Workers Union on Wednesday, with eight employees opting against participation.

Although the workers are hired by a contractor called Cognizant, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in March ruled that Google, along with the third-party contractor, is their employer.

In his 15-page decision, the NLRB's Fort Worth-based Regional Director Timothy Watson states that Google "exercises direct and immediate control over benefits, hours of work, supervision and direction of work."

A union win means Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., may be legally required to bargain with the contracted employees.