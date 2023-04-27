YouTube Music workers declare victory in landslide union win

YouTube Music workers won their election to form a union in a landslide victory on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for tech industry employees.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Austin, Texas - YouTube Music workers won their election to form a union in a landslide victory on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for tech industry employees.

YouTube Music workers on Wednesday won their union election 41-0.
YouTube Music workers on Wednesday won their union election 41-0.  © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

A group of YouTube Music workers voted 41-0 in favor of organizing with the Alphabet Workers Union on Wednesday, with eight employees opting against participation.

Although the workers are hired by a contractor called Cognizant, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in March ruled that Google, along with the third-party contractor, is their employer.

In his 15-page decision, the NLRB's Fort Worth-based Regional Director Timothy Watson states that Google "exercises direct and immediate control over benefits, hours of work, supervision and direction of work."

Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A union win means Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., may be legally required to bargain with the contracted employees.

YouTube Music workers declare victory in union election

YouTube Music workers launched an unfair labor practice strike in February demanding the right to form a union free from retaliation.
YouTube Music workers launched an unfair labor practice strike in February demanding the right to form a union free from retaliation.  © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Google has since appealed the NLRB regional director's decision, but that didn't stop workers from declaring victory this week.

"After months of union-busting by @Google & @Cognizant, our YouTube Music members have just won their NLRB union election in a blowout victory & are ready to bring BOTH of their employers to the negotiating table to win their fair share," the Alphabet Workers United tweeted after the vote.

The YouTube Music workers garnered national attention in February when they went on strike to protest Google's return-to-office policy and to demand higher wages, better working conditions, and the right to form a union free from retaliation.

Alphabet and Cognizant have until May 3 to file an objection to the election results before the NLRB certifies the win.

Cover photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

More on Labor Unions: