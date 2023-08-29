California AG sues school district over forced outing policy for LGBTQ kids

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit over one school district's policy that could forcibly out transgender and non-binary students.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing a Southern California school district over a policy that requires schools to notify parents if students change their gender identification.
Bonta has sued the Chino Valley Unified School District, located just outside Los Angeles, over a policy requiring schools to notify parents within three days if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.

Trans people and advocated have said such policies pose a threat to the well-being and safety of students.

The attorney general has asked for a court order to immediately block the policy, which he says violates the state's equal protection clause, constitutional right to privacy, and education and government code. Earlier this month, he ordered a civil rights probe into the legality of the policy.

"Every student has the right to learn and thrive in a school environment that promotes safety, privacy, and inclusivity – regardless of their gender identity," Bonta said in a press release. "We're in court challenging Chino Valley Unified's forced outing policy for wrongfully and unconstitutionally discriminating against and violating the privacy rights of LGBTQ+ students."

"Our message to Chino Valley Unified and all school districts in California is loud and clear: we will never stop fighting for the civil rights of LGBTQ+ students," he added.

Gender identity disclosure policies are increasingly cropping up in districts with conservative-dominated school boards and are largely at odds with the Democratic-controlled state government's approach to LGBTQ+ rights.

