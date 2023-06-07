Florida judge issues huge decision for trans rights as ban on gender-affirming care partly lifted

Tallahassee, Florida - A Florida judge on Tuesday slapped down part of a recently passed law that bans doctors from administering gender-affirming treatment to trans kids.

Judge Robert Hinkle of Federal District Court in Tallahassee ruled that three trans minors in the southern US state can receive puberty blockers. The ruling was in response to a lawsuit against state officials filed by their parents.



"Gender identity is real," Hinkle wrote in his opinion.

He added: "Florida has adopted a statute and rules that prohibit these treatments even when medically appropriate."

Puberty blockers have been used in young teens considering gender transition to delay the onset of unwanted physical changes.

There is significant medical consensus that these are effective treatments for people suffering from gender dysphoria – the clinical condition of distress because a person's gender identity is not the same as their biological sex.