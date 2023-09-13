Florida judge leaves restrictions on gender-affirming care for trans adults in place

Tallahassee, Florida - A federal judge has ruled that Florida's law limiting gender-affirming care for transgender adults can remain in place as a court challenge proceeds.

US District Judge Robert Hinkle blocked the law's enforcement for minors, but said adults had not been able to prove they would suffer irreparable harm without an injunction.

The law, Senate Bill 254, was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in May. It not only bans gender-affirming care for minors, but it also puts up significant hurdles for adults, requiring people above 18 to give their consent to treatment in person with a physician present.

In denying requests to temporarily block the law for adults, Hinkle wrote that the legislation does "not prohibit adults from obtaining treatments of the kind the plaintiffs seek."

Nevertheless, opponents of the measure have argued that its provisions are damaging because many transgender adults have care prescribed by nurse practitioners or via telehealth.

Hinkle said that despite the difficulties, patients "may be able to obtain the treatment from others" and that some doctors' unwillingness to perform gender-affirming surgeries is not related "to anything a preliminary injunction would cure."