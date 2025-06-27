How to find Pride weekend events in NYC 2025

New York, New York - Happy LGBTQ+ Pride! Simply read on if you need some help finding the New York City Pride festivities.

New Yorkers celebrated during the annual Pride March into the West Village last year on June 30, 2024 in New York City. © Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the precarious political climate under the Trump administration affecting this year's Pride, people need something to celebrate now more than ever.

This year's NYC Pride theme is "Rise Up: Pride in Protest," chosen in honor of the first-ever Pride March in 1970, which came about one year after the Stonewall Riots.

Here are some of the biggest can't-miss events for 2025's Pride in NYC: