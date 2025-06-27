How to find Pride weekend events in NYC 2025
New York, New York - Happy LGBTQ+ Pride! Simply read on if you need some help finding the New York City Pride festivities.
With the precarious political climate under the Trump administration affecting this year's Pride, people need something to celebrate now more than ever.
This year's NYC Pride theme is "Rise Up: Pride in Protest," chosen in honor of the first-ever Pride March in 1970, which came about one year after the Stonewall Riots.
Here are some of the biggest can't-miss events for 2025's Pride in NYC:
- Heritage: The Official NYC Pride Party (Friday, June 27) - Kick off Pride weekend on Friday at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn. Grab your tickets here.
- Pride March (Sunday, June 29) - Commemorate Stonewall with the NYC Pride March, one of the biggest LGBTQ+ demonstrations in the world. The 11 AM march starts at 26th St and 5th Ave, later dispersing at 15th St and 7th Ave, making the West Village a hot spot to celebrate throughout the day.
- Pridefest (Sunday, June 29) - The fabulous annual Pride street fair starts at 11 AM! Check it out at 4th Ave from 14th St to 8th St/Astor Place.
For more Pride happenings in New York City, simply pop over to the official New York City Pride website for their helpful list of events!
Cover photo: Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP