Florida's ban on gender-affirming care for minors dealt major defeat in court!

Tallahassee, Florida - A federal judge in Florida has overturned a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in a huge win for LGBTQ+ rights.

A federal judge in Florida has struck down a law that banned gender-affirming care for minors and instituted burdensome restrictions for adults. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In the midst of Pride Month, Judge Robert Hinkle struck down a measure seeking to outlaw gender-affirming care for Florida youth. The legislation, signed into law last year by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, also increased burdens for trans adults by requiring them to see a physician in person in order to access transition-related medical care.

"Gender identity is real. Those whose gender identity does not match their natal sex often suffer gender dysphoria," Hinkle wrote in his decision.

"Florida has adopted a statute and rules that ban gender-affirming care for minors even when medically appropriate. This ban is unconstitutional," he added.

Last September, the Bill Clinton appointee issued a preliminary injunction on the ban for minors, but left restrictions for adults in place as the case played out in court.

The final ruling applies to puberty blockers and hormone therapies, but not to gender-affirming surgeries for minors, which are still prohibited in the state.

"Transgender opponents are of course free to hold their beliefs. But they are not free to discriminate against transgender individuals just for being transgender," Hinkle wrote.