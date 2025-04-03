Georgia House Democrats walk out over onslaught of anti-trans bills

Atlanta, Georgia - Democrats in the Georgia House of Representatives walked out Wednesday in opposition to bills aimed at severely limiting transgender rights.

Georgia House Democrats walk out in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community on April 2, 2025, amid an onslaught of discriminatory legislation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/gahousedems

The walkout took place during debate over Senate Bill 185, which would ban gender-affirming care for transgender people in prisons. The bill passed in the House in a 100-2 vote, with Democrats abstaining by leaving the chamber, and now heads to Governor Brian Kemp's desk.

"WE JUST WALKED OUT. Georgia House Dems REFUSED to vote on SB 185 which is an unconstitutional denial of healthcare. This bill is a clear violation of the 8th amendment of the US Constitution. All Georgias are entitled to medically necessary care whether it be for diabetes, cancer, or gender dysphoria," State Representative Park Cannon posted on Instagram.

State Representative Karen Lupton wrote, "If the majority party in the legislature wants to obsess over trans people and NOT attend to the needs of millions of Georgians, it might be time to TAKE A WALK!! And walk we did."

"The House Democrats walked out of the chamber in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and in protest of yet another anti-trans 'messaging' bill that does nothing for hardworking Georgians," Lupton continued. "Democrats are serious about solving problems for our constituents, not harping on some insane culture war."

Three Democratic lawmakers – Lynn Heffner, Tangie Herring, and Dexter Sharper – stayed in the chamber and voted for the bill. Two others – David Sampson and Regina Lewis Ward – voted in opposition.