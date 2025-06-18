Supreme Court deals devastating blow to trans youth's rights with ruling on Tennessee law

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a state law banning gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors in the latest painful blow to LBGTQ+ rights.

The top court voted 6-3 to uphold a Tennessee law that bans hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and gender transition surgery for those under the age of 18.

The six conservative justices on the court rejected a challenge to the law while the three liberals dissented.

Two dozen Republican-led states have enacted laws restricting medical care for trans youth and the case will have repercussions for the prohibitions across the country.

"This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts, author of the majority opinion.

"The Court's role is not 'to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic' (of the law) but only to ensure that the law does not violate equal protection guarantees," Roberts said.

"It does not. Questions regarding the law's policy are thus appropriately left to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process."