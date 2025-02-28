Iowa lawmakers pass "barbaric" bill to remove trans rights protections

Des Moines, Iowa - A bill removing civil rights protections for transgender people in Iowa won approval from its Republican-controlled legislature, the latest blow to the community since President Donald Trump returned to power.

Iowans gather at the State Capitol to protest legislation that would remove civil rights protections for transgender people. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@acluofiowa

If the measure, which passed Thursday despite angry protests and several hours of debate, is signed into law by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa will become the first state to repeal gender identity protections under civil rights law.

In his first days in office, Trump declared the federal government would recognize only two genders – men and women – and has targeted transgender people in a slew of other orders.

Trump expressed support for the current bill on Truth Social, writing "Thank you Iowa!" and mentioning his own efforts to combat what he called "Radical Gender Ideology."

Reynolds is expected to sign the bill, having previously approved measures forbidding transgender students from sports events and restricting the toilets that they can access.

Critics have branded the bill "barbaric" and said it was "unacceptable."

"Today is a difficult day for all Iowans who rely on the rule of law to protect their basic human rights," said Executive Director Mark Stringer of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

"Today, the Iowa Legislature took the barbaric measure of passing a proposal to remove gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Act," Stringer continued.

"If Gov. Kim Reynolds signs this bill, Iowa will become the first state in the country to repeal protections for LGBTQ people from its state civil rights law."

"This is unacceptable."