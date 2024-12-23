Ken Paxton sues NCAA over transgender athletes' participation in college sports

Austin, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Sunday that he had sued the NCAA for allowing transgender women to participate in college women's sports.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the NCAA in an attempt to further restrict transgender athletes' participation in college sports. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a new filing, Paxton claimed the NCAA is violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by marketing sporting competitions as women's events when transgender women are competing.

"The NCAA is intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions," the Texas AG said in a news release.

"Radical 'gender theory' has no place in college sports," he added.

Paxton is asking the court either to grant a permanent injunction barring the NCAA from allowing trans female athletes to participate in any college sporting competition in Texas or involving Texas teams, or to stop the association from marketing events as women's competitions when trans athletes are participating.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott last year signed a law banning transgender athletes from college sports.