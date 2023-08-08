Texas signs law banning trans athletes from college sports

Denton, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed into law the so-called Save Women’s Sports Act, banning transgender athletes from competing at the collegiate level in Texas – a move activists say represents the latest effort to winnow rights away from LGBTQ+ people and ostracize them from day-to-day life.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday held a ceremonial signing of a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in college sports. © REUTERS

The signing was ceremonial; Abbott first put his signature to Senate Bill 15 in June. He was joined Monday by several conservative Texas lawmakers and two female former college swimmers, who say they were made to feel uncomfortable or put at a competitive disadvantage because of a transgender athlete's presence in their sport.



The law builds on legislation previously signed by Abbott in 2021 that limits the ability of trans K-12 athletes in Texas public schools to play sports on teams corresponding to their gender identity.

Joining the governor were former college athletes Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan. Gaines, who attended the University of Kentucky, has built a media career stemming from her appearance at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in March 2022. During the 200 freestyle event, she tied with Lia Thomas, a transgender student-athlete from the University of Pennsylvania. Scanlan was on the swim team with Thomas.

Abbott said Gaines and Scanlan – not LGBTQ+ people – were the true victims of marginalization.

"These are the women who committed their lives – altered their lives – so that they can compete, and yet you heard Riley talking about how she was marginalized," Abbott said. "She was the winner, and she was denied that victory."

Gaines and Thomas tied for fifth place during their event in 2022.