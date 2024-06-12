Lia Thomas loses legal case over transgender athlete ban in elite competitions

Paris, France - Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has had a legal case against World Aquatics dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, swimming's governing body said on Wednesday.

Thomas was attempting to overturn a World Aquatics vote in 2022 that stopped transgender women from competing in women's elite races if they have gone through any stage of the process of male puberty.



The 25-year-old, who in March 2022 became the first transgender athlete to win the highest level of NCAA title, was attempting to argue the rules were discriminatory.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport panel found that "for the time being," Thomas is not eligible to compete in elite competitions through World Aquatics or USA Swimming.

"She is currently only entitled to compete in USA Swimming events that do not qualify as 'Elite Events,'" according to the decision by the sport's highest court.

World Aquatics praised the ruling, claiming it is "a major step forward in our efforts to protect women's sport."