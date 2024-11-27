Missouri judge upholds gender-affirming care ban as advocacy organizations vow to appeal

Jefferson City, Missouri - A Missouri judge on Monday upheld the state's gender-affirming care ban for transgender youth on debunked claims of lack of scientific consensus.

A Missouri judge on Monday upheld the state's gender-affirming care ban in a controversial ruling. © IMAGO / Newscom World

"This Court finds an almost total lack of consensus as to the medical ethics of adolescent gender dysphoria treatment," Wright County Circuit Judge R. Craig Carter wrote in a 74-page ruling.

"The evidence at trial showed severe disagreement as to whether adolescent gender dysphoria drug and surgical treatment was ethical all, and if so, what amount of treatment was ethically allowable."

Top medical organizations have made clear that gender-affirming health care may be medically necessary and can save lives.

Nevertheless, lawmakers in Missouri and other Republican-led states have sought to severely restrict transgender health care access in recent years.

Missouri's SB 49, dubbed the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, prohibits health care professionals from providing hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and gender-affirming surgeries to most transgender people under the age of 18. The law also bars Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming medical care for transgender people of any age.

Transgender rights advocates have warned that discriminatory laws and policies such as gender-affirming care bans are worsening the ongoing epidemic of violence targeting trans and nonbinary individuals.