Missouri's gender-affirming care ban set to take effect as judge declines to step in

Jefferson City, Missouri - Missouri's law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth is set to take effect after a state judge declined to block it.

Missouri is set to move forward with a ban on gender-affirming health care for trans youth as a circuit court judge denied a temporary injunction. © REUTERS

On Friday, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Steven Ohmer rejected a request to put Missouri's gender-affirming care ban temporarily on hold, writing that "petitioners have not clearly shown a sufficient threat of irreparable injury absent injunctive relief."

"Withholding or restricting gender-affirming medical care from individuals with gender dysphoria when it is medically indicated puts them at risk of severe, irreversible harm to their health and well-being," plaintiffs had argued in their lawsuit, filed in July.

The case concerns the implementation of Senate Bill 49, or the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which prohibits health care professionals from providing hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and gender-affirming surgeries to most transgender people under the age of 18.

Ohmer disagreed with claims that Senate Bill 49 is unconstitutional and ventured to suggest that medical evidence in support of gender-affirming care "is conflicting and unclear" – even though numerous prominent health organizations are in agreement on the issue.

"While we are disappointed in and disagree with the court’s ruling, we will not stop fighting to protect the rights of transgender people in Missouri," ACLU of Missouri spokesperson Tom Bastian told The Hill in a statement. "The case is not over and will go to a full trial on the merits."