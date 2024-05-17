New Hampshire legislature sends slew of anti-LGBTQ+ bills to governor's desk

Concord, New Hampshire - The New Hampshire state legislature on Thursday passed three anti- LGBTQ+ bills, which now head to the governor's desk for signature.

New Hampshire lawmakers have passed a string of bills targeting transgender rights in sports, education, and health care.

House Bill 1205, dubbed the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," would bar transgender students in grades 5-12 from participating on school sports times that correspond with their gender identity. Eligibility would be based on the students' birth certificates.

House Bill 1312 would allow parents to opt their children out of any school instruction on topics of sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, and gender expression. School district staff would have to notify parents of any such curriculum material at least two weeks in advance.

House Bill 619 outlaws gender-affirming surgeries for minors as well as prohibits out-of-state referrals.

The legislation will become law if signed by Republican Governor Chris Sununu.