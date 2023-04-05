New Jersey declared "safe haven" for transgender people with new executive order

Trenton, New Jersey - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed a new executive order to make the state a "safe haven" for trans and non-binary people seeking gender-affirming care.

Governor Phil Murphy (c.) has signed an executive order to protect access to gender-affirming care in New Jersey. © Screenshot/Twitter/GovMurphy

Amid the growing rightwing attack on LGBTQ+ rights, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy struck a different tone by signing Executive Order 326 to safeguard access to gender-affirming care.

The executive action directs state departments and agencies to protect people providing, receiving, and traveling to obtain gender-affirming health care.

The order also prohibits New Jersey officials from cooperating with other states' investigations into whether trans or non-binary people sought gender-affirming care in the Garden State and bars extradition to other states.

"Across the nation, we are witnessing attacks led by certain states that seek to undermine the equality, dignity, and safety of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially transgender and nonbinary youth," Murphy said in a statement on Tuesday. "As leaders, our greatest responsibility is ensuring that every person we represent, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression, is entitled to respect, fairness, and freedom."

"We will continue to uphold these principles in New Jersey and support every person’s right to live freely and authentically by making our state a safe haven for those seeking or providing gender-affirming health care," he insisted.