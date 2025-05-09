Pope Leo XIV's past remarks about LGBTQ+ community raise concerns

Vatican City - Past remarks made by Pope Leo XIV about the LGBTQ+ community have raised concerns, as they are a stark contrast to the views of his predecessor.

In a recently resurfaced video, Pope Leo XIV argued how mass media is pushing practices "at odds" with the Church, and took specific aim at homosexuality. © HANDOUT / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

In a video shared 12 years ago by the Catholic News Service, an agency owned by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Pope Leo, who was then a Bishop, argued that the media pushes "sympathy for anti-Christian lifestyle choices."

"Western mass media is extraordinarily effective in fostering within the general public enormous sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the Gospel, for example – abortion, homosexual lifestyle, euthanasia," Leo argued.

Leo went on to say that "alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children are so benignly and sympathetically portrayed" in today's media.

"If the new evangelization to counter these mass media-produced distortions of religious and ethical reality successfully... [we will] have to become far more informed about the context of evangelizing in a world dominated by mass media," he concluded.

Leo was dubbed the newest leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, following the death of Pope Francis, who served in the role for 12 years.

While it's unclear if the new pope still holds those views, the world has been anxiously watching to see where he stands on many issues, and how he will lead compared to his predecessor.