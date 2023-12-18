Vatican approves new position on blessings for same-sex couples, but there's a catch

Vatican City - The Vatican on Monday approved blessings for same-sex couples but insisted they must not be established as a Catholic rite nor given in contexts related to civil unions or weddings.

In a document approved by Pope Francis, the Vatican backed "the possibility of blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex".



"One should not prevent or prohibit the Church's closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God's help through a simple blessing," it said.

But it does not change the Catholic Church's stance on same-sex marriages or unions. The Church insists marriage is only between a man and a woman, for the purpose of having children.

"This blessing should never be imparted in concurrence with the ceremonies of a civil union, and not even in connection with them," the document stressed.