Woman in blackface bashes LGBTQ community in Target rant

Aurora, Colorado - A woman created a stir when she showed up at a local Target store in blackface, demanding to know the location of the Pride section. She headed to Starbucks next.

A woman showed up to a Colorado Target store in blackface and demanded to know why the LGBTQ community hijacked the American flag. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@iceyxblues

The incident was captured and posted to Twitter on Wednesday, showing Ersilia Campbell confronting a Target store employee in Aurora, Colorado.

Obviously taken aback by the offensive display, the employee explained that Pride month was over.

Campbell then argued the LGBTQ+ community had hijacked the American flag with the Pride flag.

"I thought they were celebrating this and took our flag forever," she says in the video.

Target's recent decision to remove several products from its new Pride collection due to some conservative backlash and angry outbursts from customers may have sparked Campbell's interest in the situation.



When questioned about her racist move, Campbell compared her blackface to news anchor Lester Holt dressing up as Susan Boyle for Halloween, deflecting any wrongdoing on her part.

TMZ reported that Campbell was previously fired from her job at the Postal Service in February, and that a "no trespassing" notice with her photo was posted there this week.

She was later spotted at a nearby Starbucks wearing Donald Trump stickers on her shirt, saying she was "looking for a job" and heading back to the post office.

"They will never recognize my picture now," she claimed.