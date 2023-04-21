Republican-led House passes anti-trans sports bill

Washington DC - The Republican -led House of Representatives voted to pass an anti-trans bill that aims to ban trans women from participating in women's sports at public schools.

The House of Representatives, which has a Republican majority, voted in favor of a bill that aims to ban trans women from women's sports at public schools. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to CNN, the House voted 219-203 in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023.

The bill, which was introduced by Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube, aims to prohibit schools that receive federal funding from "allowing individuals whose biological sex at birth was male" to participate in sports or activities designated for women.

Those in support of the bill argue that trans women have a physical advantage over cisgender women. Those that oppose say that bills similar to this only serve to perpetuate discrimination against the trans community, and sports, especially those for youth, should be an experience open to all.

The bill is not expected to advance past the Democrat-led Senate, and the White House issued a statement threatening to veto the bill if it ever makes it to President Joe Biden's desk.

Republican states across the nation, particularly Texas and Florida, have been putting forth and passing legislation to restrict care and rights for transgender men and women.