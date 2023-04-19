Floridians throw underwear at Republican lawmakers pushing anti-trans bill

Tallahassee, Florida - Floridians in the legislative gallery showered Republic lawmakers in underwear after the representatives voiced support for an anti- trans bill targeting access to gender-affirming care.

Florida lawmakers were showered in underwear bearing messages condemning them for pushing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. © Screenshot/Twitter/SpencerRoachFL

A video shared to TikTok shows demonstrators targeting Republican members of the Florida House with barrage of white underwear on Tuesday.

There were messages written on the underwear. GOP state Rep. Spencer Roach shared an image of a pair that landed on his desk which read, "FASCISM HAS NO PLACE IN FLORIDA STOP TRANS GENOCIDE."

The action – organized by Women's Voices of SW Florida, according to the TikTok – took place during debate on SB 254.

The legislation, which passed in the state Senate on April 4, would effectively criminalize health care professionals for providing gender-affirming care to minors.

If passed, the bill would even allow the state to remove trans and non-binary youth from the custody of parents who support their children's health care decisions.