Floridians throw underwear at Republican lawmakers pushing anti-trans bill
Tallahassee, Florida - Floridians in the legislative gallery showered Republic lawmakers in underwear after the representatives voiced support for an anti-trans bill targeting access to gender-affirming care.
A video shared to TikTok shows demonstrators targeting Republican members of the Florida House with barrage of white underwear on Tuesday.
There were messages written on the underwear. GOP state Rep. Spencer Roach shared an image of a pair that landed on his desk which read, "FASCISM HAS NO PLACE IN FLORIDA STOP TRANS GENOCIDE."
The action – organized by Women's Voices of SW Florida, according to the TikTok – took place during debate on SB 254.
The legislation, which passed in the state Senate on April 4, would effectively criminalize health care professionals for providing gender-affirming care to minors.
If passed, the bill would even allow the state to remove trans and non-binary youth from the custody of parents who support their children's health care decisions.
LGBTQ+ rights activists speak out
LGBTQ+ rights activists have condemned the bill, which is just one of many anti-trans proposals moving through the GOP-controlled state legislature.
Cathryn Oakley, legislative director of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement, "Let me be clear: gender-affirming care saves lives. Every mainstream American medical and mental health organization – representing millions of providers in the United States – call for age-appropriate, gender-affirming care for transgender and non-binary people.
She added: "These politicians have no place inserting themselves in conversations between doctors, parents, and transgender youth about gender-affirming care."
Florida's medical boards have already moved to block gender-affirming care for minors, but SB 258 could solidify and expand that ban.
Florida has also sought to curtail civil liberties for trans and non-binary people by passing a transgender athlete ban and severely restricting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Twitter/SpencerRoachFL