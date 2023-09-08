South Florida city becomes state's first LGBTQ+ sanctuary

Lake Worth Beach, Florida - Lake Worth Beach has declared itself a safe haven for LGBTQ+ people, becoming the first city in Florida to do so.

Lake Worth Beach in South Florida has declared itself a sanctuary city for LGBTQ+ people and their families in a unanimous vote. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

City commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a resolution proclaiming Lake Worth Beach a sanctuary city.

"The City of Lake Worth Beach shall now and forever be considered a safe place, a sanctuary, a welcoming and supportive city for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families to live in peace and comfort," the resolution states.

The move came as the Republican-controlled state government, led by Governor Ron DeSantis, has launched an onslaught of attacks on LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms.

In recent months, DeSantis has signed bills severely limiting access to gender-affirming care, barring transgender women and girls from participating in sports, prohibiting transgender public bathroom use, and banning discussion of gender and sexuality in schools.

Lake Worth Beach isn't about the new bans, with Mayor Betty Resch telling WPTV, "I think it's time to take a stand that we affirmatively accept the people as they are."