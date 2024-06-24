Supreme Court agrees to hear case on gender-affirming care for trans youth

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a case touching on the deeply divisive issue of gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The court will hear arguments in its next term on the constitutionality of a Tennessee ban on treatments for transgender minors, which could have repercussions for similar state bans across the country.



About 20 US states have put in place laws restricting transgender medical care, also called gender-affirming care, for minors, as the issue has become a hot-button topic for conservatives in recent years.

Such treatments include taking certain medicines, such as hormonal puberty blockers, as well as surgeries.

Puberty blockers have been used in young teens contemplating gender transition to delay the onset of unwanted physical changes. Advocates say surgeries for minors are extremely rare and that gender-affirming care can be lifesaving for children struggling with gender dysphoria.

Some medical groups say puberty blockers can be medically necessary, while others have voiced increasing concerns about safety.

President Joe Biden's administration asked the Supreme Court to rule on Tennessee's ban after it was upheld last year by a federal appeals court.