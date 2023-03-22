Uganda's parliament passes horrific anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

Kampala, Uganda - The Ugandan parliament passed draconian anti- gay laws on Tuesday evening, punishing people who engage in or fail to report homosexual acts with seven to 10 years in prison or heavy fines.

A Ugandan member of parliament displays homophobic messages ahead of a vote on a law criminalizing LGBTQ+ people. © REUTERS

Members of parliament reportedly shouted homophobic comments while the bill was being passed. One lawmaker called for homosexuals to be castrated.



Human Rights Watch blasted the law before it was passed.

"One of the most extreme features of this new bill is that it criminalizes people simply for being who they are as well as further infringing on the rights to privacy, and freedoms of expression and association that are already compromised in Uganda," said Oryem Nyeko, Uganda expert at Human Rights Watch.

"Ugandan politicians should focus on passing laws that protect vulnerable minorities and affirm fundamental rights and stop targeting LGBT people for political capital."