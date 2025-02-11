Utah lawmakers approve bill targeting transgender student housing access

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah state legislature has sent a bill to Governor Spencer Cox's desk to bar transgender college students from living in dorms that correspond with their gender identity.

Utah legislators have approved a bill that would prohibit transgender college students from living in dorms that correspond with their gender identity. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

If signed into law, HB269 would require public colleges and universities to give housing assignments in student dorms according to sex listed at birth.

The restrictions would also apply to bathrooms and locker rooms on campus.

Utah in 2022 passed a school sports ban for trans girls, currently on hold amid a pending legal challenge.

The following year, Utah banned gender-affirming medical care for trans youth.

In 2024, the state issued a bathroom ban applying to restroom and locker room facilities in public schools and government-owned buildings.

The latest anti-trans attack is believed to be the first specifically aimed at trans youth's access to college student housing.

"This bill perpetuates discrimination, needlessly imposes barriers to access higher education, and will result in harm to transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming Utahns," ACLU of Utah Executive Director Brittney Nystrom in a letter to Cox urging him to veto the legislation.