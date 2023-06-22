Marvel's Secret Invasion shocks fans with jaw-dropping premiere

Samuel L. Jackson returns as the former S.H.I.E.L.D agent Nick Fury who must stop a secret war happening on Earth in the Marvel TV series, Secret Invasion.

By Elyse Johnson

Burbank, California - Marvel's biggest TV event, Secret Invasion, is here, and much to the relief of fans, it didn't disappoint!

Samuel L. Jackson (l) and Colbie Smulders reprise their respective Marvel roles, as agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill, in the TV crossover series, Secret Invasion. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The premiere episode for the highly anticipated crossover series debuted on Wednesday, and jaws soon dropped worldwide. Samuel L. Jackson is back as the iconic Nick Fury, who returns to Earth after Agent Maria Hill, reprised by Colbie Smulders, warns him that a shape-shifting alien race, the Skrulls, has infiltrated the planet. Aided by their ally and exiled Skrull, Talos, played by Benjamin Mendelsohn, the pair's mission to stop a planned attack turns fatal, and, well, we'll get to that shocker in a jiffy! Mystery Missing Titanic submarine billionaire's stepson ripped for attending Blink-182 concert But the gripping first episode has exceeded everyone's expectations - barring one little detail that Marvel may need to reconsider. Warning - a major spoiler lays ahead!

Fans react to Secret Invasion's AI-generated opening credits and [spoiler's] death!

Fans were left shocked when the last few moments of Secret Invasion ended with Maria Hill's presumed death. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection Amid the wild premiere were two specific moments that caused the most uproar within the fandom.

First, the latest Marvel series decided to do something different with its opening credit scene, as the sequence used AI-generated images in the titles featuring green-hued locales and figures that shape-shift between human and Skrull personas. Though the art certainly fit the theme of the show, many fans objected to its use due to the tech's controversial nature and the exclusion of human artists in the process. Mystery Missing Titanic sub search intensifies as "banging noises" detected One user wrote, "It's crazy, using AI on #SecretInvasion made the most uninteresting title sequence you could imagine, WHO WOULD'VE GUESSED." Then, there was the unexpected, and still unbelievable, presumed death of Agent Hill. The last few seconds of the episode featured Fury's partner getting shot by Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, who was disguised as Fury. Needless to say, nobody was prepared for this, and nobody has fully accepted it either. Check out more fans' reactions below!