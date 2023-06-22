Marvel's Secret Invasion shocks fans with jaw-dropping premiere
Burbank, California - Marvel's biggest TV event, Secret Invasion, is here, and much to the relief of fans, it didn't disappoint!
The premiere episode for the highly anticipated crossover series debuted on Wednesday, and jaws soon dropped worldwide.
Samuel L. Jackson is back as the iconic Nick Fury, who returns to Earth after Agent Maria Hill, reprised by Colbie Smulders, warns him that a shape-shifting alien race, the Skrulls, has infiltrated the planet.
Aided by their ally and exiled Skrull, Talos, played by Benjamin Mendelsohn, the pair's mission to stop a planned attack turns fatal, and, well, we'll get to that shocker in a jiffy!
But the gripping first episode has exceeded everyone's expectations - barring one little detail that Marvel may need to reconsider.
Warning - a major spoiler lays ahead!
Fans react to Secret Invasion's AI-generated opening credits and [spoiler's] death!
Amid the wild premiere were two specific moments that caused the most uproar within the fandom.
First, the latest Marvel series decided to do something different with its opening credit scene, as the sequence used AI-generated images in the titles featuring green-hued locales and figures that shape-shift between human and Skrull personas.
Though the art certainly fit the theme of the show, many fans objected to its use due to the tech's controversial nature and the exclusion of human artists in the process.
One user wrote, "It's crazy, using AI on #SecretInvasion made the most uninteresting title sequence you could imagine, WHO WOULD'VE GUESSED."
Then, there was the unexpected, and still unbelievable, presumed death of Agent Hill.
The last few seconds of the episode featured Fury's partner getting shot by Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, who was disguised as Fury. Needless to say, nobody was prepared for this, and nobody has fully accepted it either.
Check out more fans' reactions below!
Who can be trusted? Catch Secret Invasion streaming now on Disney+!
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire