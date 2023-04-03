Marvel's Secret Invasion trailer highlights upcoming war in Marvel Cinematic Universe

The official trailer for Marvel's next TV show Secret Invasion serves as a prelude to the Multiversal War coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Samuel L. Jackson returns as former agent Nick Fury in Marvel's upcoming TV show, Secret Invasion. © IMAGO / Mary Evans

Though Marvel fans got a taste of what to expect for the MCU's Phase Five and Six in the recent Ant-Man flick, the latest preview for the anticipated series truly sets the tone for what is ahead.

On Sunday evening, fans got an exclusive first look at Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion, which follows the infiltration of the shapeshifting alien species, the Skrulls.

Jackson reprises his longtime role as the "deceased" Nick Fury who has to work in the shadows to stop this enemy while recruiting some help along the way.

Colbie Smolders returns as Agent Maria Hill, plus Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman reprise their roles as James "Rhodey" Rhodes and Everett K. Ross, respectively.

Here's a quick breakdown of what's been revealed from the juicy trailer!