The Marvels loses its powers with lowest-grossing MCU opening ever

Los Angeles, California - The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) once again finds itself at the top of the box office with Disney’s The Marvels, but it might be hard to claim that the film performed higher, further, or faster than its predecessors.

Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers in Disney's The Marvels. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The 33rd movie in the ever-expansive MCU took in $47 million in North America in its opening weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. It also nabbed the unwanted distinction of having the worst opening box-office tally for an MCU film, finishing behind 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which scored $55.4 million with its opening.



The superhero flick flew past a two-time box-office champion, Universal Pictures' Five Nights at Freddy's, which scared up $9 million in the United States and Canada in its third weekend. The horror flick now has a domestic cumulative of $127.2 million.

The Marvels performed well below initial box office projections that had it bringing in between $60 million to $65 million domestically.

Internationally, the super-powered film hauled in $63.3 million according to studio estimates for a worldwide total of $110.3 million.

Rounding out the weekend’s domestic box office were Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – released through a direct distribution deal with AMC Theatres – that sparked up $5.9 million in its fifth outing for a North American total of $172.5 million; A24's biopic Priscilla, which pulled in $4.8 million in its sophomore wide release outing for a North American haul of $12.7 million; and Apple and Paramount Pictures' Killers of the Flower Moon, which added $4.65 million in its fourth weekend for a North American score of $59.9 million.