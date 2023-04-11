The Marvels' teaser highlights powerful all-female superhero trio!

An exciting teaser for Marvel's upcoming movie , aptly titled The Marvels, is giving fans a glimpse at the powerful, all-female trio of superheroes.

From l to r: Brie Larson, Iman Velliani, and Teyonah Parris will reprise their Marvel roles in the forthcoming film, The Marvels. © Collage: IMAGO/Everett Collection

Marvel's Phase Five continues to show promise with the first sneak peek at the superhero flick that features the super-powered ladies that are oddly linked by their gifts.

On Tuesday, the trailer for The Marvels dropped. The film will feature Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris as each star will reprise their respective roles as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

In the brief preview, the heroes find themselves unwittingly working together, and naturally, things get a little complicated due to the strength of the trio's extraterrestrial gifts.

The teaser also shows the return of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, who was previously confirmed to be the catalyst for the upcoming TV series, Secret Invasion.



Secret Invasion is set to take place before The Marvels, so fans should undoubtedly catch Marvel's biggest crossover event which drops in June before watching this November movie release.

Will these three ladies be the new faces of the fractured Avengers?