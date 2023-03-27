Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank sold to US rival First Citizens

Raleigh, North Carolina - First Citizens Bank has bought all the loans and deposits of failed US bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) following a "competitive" bidding process, the lender has announced.

First Citizens Bank has bought all the loans and deposits of the Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed earlier this month. © REUTERS

The acquisition follows the collapse of SVB earlier this month, which sparked wider panic over the stability of the global banking sector.

The sale was agreed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), one of the US regulators which acted to protect depositors to prevent wider financial turmoil when SVB collapsed.

First Citizens, which is a subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, purchased about $72 billion of SVB’s assets at a discount of $16.5 billion, the FDIC said.

SVB’s 17 bank branches will begin operating as a division of First Citizens and customers will be able to access their current accounts as they usually would, according to the announcement.

Frank B. Holding Jr., chairman and chief executive of First Citizens, said the acquisition affirms its "commitment to support the integrity of our nation’s banking system."