Trump's pick for SEC commissioner sends Bitcoin skyrocketing to new record value

Washington DC - Bitcoin broke $100,000 for the first time Thursday as traders cheered Donald Trump's decision to pick a crypto fan to head the SEC, reinforcing optimism the new president will push through measures to deregulate the sector.

President-elect Donald Trump (r.) nominated Paul Atkins for the position of Securities and Exchange Commission chair. © Collage: Brendan Hoffman & Jon CHERRY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The cryptocurrency soared through the mark to a peak of $103,800, having enjoyed a blistering rally since the November 5 election of Trump, who pledged on the campaign trail to make the US the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world."

The digital unit has jumped more than 50% since his win – and around 140% since the turn of the year.

Bitcoin's advance stalled in recent weeks, sitting just below $100,000 as traders awaited new catalysts to buy in.

That came with news that Trump has picked major crypto proponent Paul Atkins to take over as chair of the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Atkins, an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008, founded risk consultancy firm Patomak Global Partners in 2009, whose clients include companies in the banking, trading and cryptocurrency industries.

An announcement from the Trump transition team noted that Atkins had been co-chairman of the Digital Chamber of Commerce, which promotes the use of digital assets, since 2017.

"Paul is a proven leader for common sense regulations," Trump said in a statement that emphasized Atkins' commitment to "robust, innovative" capital markets.

"He also recognizes that digital assets and other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before," Trump added.