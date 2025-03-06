Trump creates "digital Fort Knox" with Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday establishing a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve," forcefully endorsing a currency once shunned as a tool for money launderers.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday establishing a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve," forcefully endorsing a currency once shunned as a tool for money launderers. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The government stockpile, which backers liken to a "digital Fort Knox," will be composed of digital currency seized in US criminal proceedings, said David Sacks, the White House's crypto "czar," emphasizing in a social media post that Thursday's move made good on a Trump campaign promise.

The use of these assets "means it will not cost taxpayers a dime," Sacks said in a post on X.

"The purpose of the Stockpile is responsible stewardship of the government's digital assets under the Treasury Department."

The policy also allows the secretaries of Commerce and Treasury to develop "budget-neutral strategies" for adding to the reserve, he said.

Bitcoin prices fell as much as 5% following the announcement, apparently out of disappointment the program involves no immediate bitcoin purchases.

The move comes on the eve of a White House summit Friday with major crypto figures, who were significant donors to Trump's successful campaign to regain the presidency.

Cryptocurrency supporters organized heavily in the 2024 election in response to the skepticism of Joe Biden's administration to digital currency, also helping to propel Republicans to victory in key Senate races.

For believers, cryptocurrencies represent a financial revolution that reduces dependence on centralized authorities while offering individuals freedom from traditional banking systems.