Another mysterious monolith found in Nevada desert
Las Vegas, Nevada - A strange reflective monolith has appeared in the Mojave Desert north of Las Vegas.
"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out," police wrote on X, along with a picture of a strange reflective object in the middle of the desert.
The object was discovered by a search and rescue unit near Gass Peak, Nevada, per Fox News.
This isn't the first time a bizarre sculpture-like thing has been found where it doesn't belong in the western US.
A similar monolith was discovered in the neighboring state of Utah in 2020. Some social media users were even convinced they'd spotted a strange creature next to the odd object.
Nevadan police say that the mysterious object was found in a remote area and so far it's unclear how it got there or who put it there.
Strange monoliths keep appearing in the desert
This strange monolith may remind many sci-fi fans of Stanley Kubrick's 1968 classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, in which an alien species erects an imposing monolith on ancient Earth.
The real ones, like those spotted in Utah, Belgium, and Romania in 2020, remain shrouded in mystery.
While an artist collective in New Mexico previously claimed responsibility for the one in Utah, no one has come forward to claim the other monoliths scattered around the world.
In March, the BBC reported another monolith appeared on a hilltop in Wales.
The authorities hope to figure out who's responsible for this odd object in Nevada, and used the attention to remind visitors of the dangers of hiking in the heat.
Cover photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department