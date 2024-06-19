Another mysterious monolith found in Nevada desert

Another monolith spotted in Nevada! © Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out," police wrote on X, along with a picture of a strange reflective object in the middle of the desert.

The object was discovered by a search and rescue unit near Gass Peak, Nevada, per Fox News.

This isn't the first time a bizarre sculpture-like thing has been found where it doesn't belong in the western US.

A similar monolith was discovered in the neighboring state of Utah in 2020. Some social media users were even convinced they'd spotted a strange creature next to the odd object.

Nevadan police say that the mysterious object was found in a remote area and so far it's unclear how it got there or who put it there.