Missing Titanic submarine billionaire's stepson criticized for attending Blink-182 concert

San Diego, California - The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding is getting panned on social media for attending a Blink-182 concert as his stepfather remains missing aboard the submarine bound for the Titanic.

As the search for the tourist submarine that recently disappeared on its way to the Titanic continues, Brian Szasz (r.), the stepson of one of the passengers, is being criticized for appearing to "celebrate" at a Blink-182 (l.) concert. © Collage: Manny Carabel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Twitter / @audioguy182

Is a Blink-182 show too important to miss?

Harding's stepson Brian Szasz was seen at the band's homecoming show at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Monday, according to the Independent.

That same day, news broke that Harding, along with four others, were onboard an OceanGate submersible called the Titan that mysteriously went missing as it was exploring the historic wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean.

Szasz was busy sharing photos and videos of himself enjoying the concert, and has since defended himself as social media users criticized him.

"It might be distasteful being here," he argued in a since deleted post," but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times."

On Tuesday, he attended day 2 of the show, tagging the band's singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge in a post, and claiming he was there "for support." He later shared a photo of him meeting his idol.

He also spent the day posting about how he is single and looking for a girlfriend.

While Szasz deleted many of his posts about him being at the show, and alleged his mom told him to go, a photo of him at the band's merch tent remains on his Twitter.

Needless to say, users have been ruthlessly ripping him apart for partying it up as his stepfather's whereabouts remain unknown.