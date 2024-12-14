Reported drones spotted over New York metropolitan area as mystery deepens

New York, New York - A series of drone sightings in the New York metropolitan area, which includes parts of neighboring New Jersey, has worried residents as well as local and national politicians and prompted investigations into the mystery .

Video footage shared on social media captures what many believe to be drones above New York. © Screenshot/X/@uapsauce

"We know New Yorkers have spotted drones in the air this week & we are investigating," New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X on Friday. "At this time, there’s no evidence that these drones pose a public safety or national security threat."

She said her office is coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Homeland Security offices "to protect New Yorkers."

In a letter sent on Thursday to those two federal offices as well as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which supervises air traffic in the US, New York Senators Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, and Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Senators Cory Booker and Andrew Kim requested a briefing on the activity.

"Since late November, communities in the New York City area and northern New Jersey have reported several incidents of unattributable drone sightings at night, alarming both residents and local law enforcement," the letter stated.

The four senators said this highlights "the potential safety and security risks," especially since some recent drone activity has focused on "sensitive military sites in and outside of the continental United States over the past year."