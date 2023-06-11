Bachelor party escalates on plane when man wakes up in overhead compartment

Ibiza, Spain - The Irish budget airline Ryanair is not exactly known for having luxurious planes, delicious in-flight catering, or massive amounts of legroom. Despite all this, a group of friends decided during a bachelor party that one of them should make their flight even more uncomfortable and strange , as a man who was presumably drunk was unceremoniously shipped to the overhead compartment!

The drunken gang obviously had a lot of fun on their return flight. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/domdolla

Things can get pretty rowdy at bachelor parties, where a prospective groom and his best buddies have a good time just before the wedding. There's usually a lot of liquid food - especially when Brits are involved!

That's currently proven once again by a video making the rounds on TikTok, which shows a man dressed in full Arsenal London regalia, apparently sleepy (and/or drunk), being retrieved from the carry-on rack on a plane that has apparently just landed.

"One minute you’re at the club in Ibiza, the next you wake up in the Ryanair overhead carriage," is written above the video. How the man got into the bin was also explained.

"40 dudes at the back of the plane were having a TIME. They pushed their mate in there as the plane landed" reported the person who filmed the whole thing.