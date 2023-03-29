Fisherman finds old camera in Colorado river with an incredible story behind it

Colorado - While Spencer Greiner was fishing in the Animas River in Colorado a few weeks ago, he spotted something unusual in the water.

"I was walking along and saw it sticking out of the sand," Greiner told Fox 31.



Greiner took the object out of the water, removed all the sand, and saw that it was an old Olympus camera.

"It was in rough shape, so I really didn't have any hopes of getting anything off of it. I was just planning to throw it away," the avid fisherman explained.

But Greiner's curiosity got the better of him, and he gave the old camera another chance. He used a screwdriver to open the device, releasing a lot of water. Then he plugged the Olympus' memory card into his computer, and sure enough, there were still photos on the camera!

There were images of a tubing trip, wedding pictures, and snapshots from a bachelorette party.

Greiner posted his spectacular find on Facebook in an effort to find the camera's owner.