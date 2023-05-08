Woman finds "shockingly big" creatures living inside walls of her new home

Denver, Colorado - After a woman moved into what seemed to be her dream home, she was horrified to find some strange squatters in her new abode.

Amber Hall has discovered nearly a dozen snakes inside her new home in Colorado. © 123rf.com/dimid86

Colorado native Amber Hall told local TV station Denver 7 that she had no idea her property was also serving as a den of snakes.

The 42-year-old told the outlet that her dog was the first to spot one of the uninvited guests in the garage while she was unpacking after the move.

"I came over to see what he was looking at, thinking it was like a spider or something," Hall said.

She then noticed two small holes in the wall and caught a snake climbing up the wall, causing her to panic.

Hall described the creatures nesting in the walls as "shockingly big" and said her family was puzzled over what kind of animals they might be.

"After all the research, everybody's saying they're some form of garter snake. But they're also giving the caveat that nobody's ever seen their garter snake that big," she said.

Garter snakes are native to the US, Canada, and Mexico. They are not venomous but can attack and bite humans, which can cause an allergic reaction.