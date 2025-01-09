US announces new $500-million military aid package for Ukraine

Ramstein, Germany - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday announced a new $500-million military aid package for Ukraine at a meeting of Kyiv's international supporters in Germany.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speak during a press conference at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on January 9, 2025. © REUTERS

The package includes "additional missiles for Ukrainian air defense, more ammunition, more air-to-ground munitions and other equipment to support Ukraine's F-16s," Austin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said Donald Trump's return to the White House would open "a new chapter" and reiterated a call for Western allies to send troops to help "force Russia to peace."

Zelensky spoke at the meeting of about 50 allies, the last such gathering before Trump takes office on January 20.

"It's clear that a new chapter starts for Europe and the entire world – just 11 days from now, a time when we have to cooperate even more, rely on one another even more, and achieve even greater results together," said Zelensky.

"I see this as a time of opportunities," he added.