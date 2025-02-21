Has Trump's spat with Zelensky tanked the US-Ukraine mineral resources deal?

Kyiv, Ukraine - Kyiv and Washington are engaged in talks over a deal to hand the US preferential access to Ukraine 's mineral deposits , a source in Kyiv said on Friday – despite a dramatic spat between leaders Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump .

The US president's top advisers have doubled down on their attacks on the Ukrainian leader in recent days, after Trump branded him a "dictator" and said Ukraine had "started" the war with Russia.

The war of words has stunned Kyiv and European capitals, a sign of just how rapidly Trump is overhauling Washington's long-standing support for Ukraine as he opens talks with Moscow on a settlement to the conflict.

The US had been Ukraine's most important financial, military, and political backer since Russia invaded in February 2022, in what the West's top powers had condemned as an unprovoked and illegal war of aggression.

Despite the tensions between Zelensky and Trump, talks on a possible agreement to give the US preferential access to Ukraine's critical resources and minerals were "ongoing" on Friday, a senior Ukrainian official with knowledge of the matter told AFP.

Kyiv had rejected a first attempt by Trump's team to strike a deal for Ukraine's natural resources, saying the proposal did not include security guarantees for Kyiv – a move that infuriated Trump.

"There is a constant exchange of drafts, we sent another one yesterday," the Kyiv source said, adding that Ukraine was now waiting for a US response.