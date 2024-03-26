Kyiv hit by ballistic missiles as Russia steps up assaults on Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - The Russian army hit Ukraine 's capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles on Monday, injuring four people and damaging an uninhabited three-story building, according to officials.

Russia launched several ballistic missiles on Kyiv on Monday, injuring at least four people and causing damage. © Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said two of the four injured were in a central neighborhood and taken to hospital. Rocket debris also fell in two other areas.



According to the Ukrainian air force, two ballistic missiles were fired at the city of millions from the Russian-controlled Crimea peninsula. Both were shot down.

Half a dozen explosions from anti-aircraft missiles had previously been heard in the city center. The air raid warning was only triggered a few seconds beforehand, it said.

The Defense Ministry said Monday that the country's air defense has shot down 2,000 Russian cruise missiles or rockets since Moscow launched its all-out attack on February 24, 2022.



"That's a result of the titanic work of Ukrainian air defenders. Thousands of lives were saved by modern air defense systems provided by our partners," the ministry wrote in a post published on X, formerly Twitter.

However, the ministry did not specify how many rockets and cruise missiles managed to get past Ukraine's air defense system. It also didn't list the number of intercepted combat drones, which have played a major role in the war.